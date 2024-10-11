Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Rises By 2,200.0%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Trading Up 0.6 %

APWC stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

