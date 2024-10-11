Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Up 805.5% in September

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,700 shares, a growth of 805.5% from the September 15th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of ATGL opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. Alpha Technology Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $31.57.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems.

