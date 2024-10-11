Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Up 122.1% in September

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 122.1% from the September 15th total of 140,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of AMZU stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.89 million, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of -2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $40.20.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3042 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $37,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $297,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

