AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,800 shares, a growth of 3,484.1% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
AirNet Technology stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.
AirNet Technology Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AirNet Technology
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.