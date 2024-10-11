Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Update

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTLW opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Algoma Steel Group has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

