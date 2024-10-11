Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Decreased by Analyst

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) – Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Aviat Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Aviat Networks’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Aviat Networks from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Aviat Networks from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Aviat Networks Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.80. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

