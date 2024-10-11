Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of FI stock opened at $187.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.47. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

