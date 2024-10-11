Brokers Set Expectations for Travere Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

TVTX stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,265,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after acquiring an additional 750,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 747,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,419 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 441,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,711,000.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,921.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,532.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,312. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.