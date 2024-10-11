Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,537.86 ($72.48).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($85.07) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,000 ($91.61) target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($80.49) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,734 ($75.04) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,401.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,511.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.75. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,437 ($58.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,180 ($80.88). The company has a market cap of £25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,163.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($71.72), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($286,873.45). 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

