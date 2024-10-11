Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after purchasing an additional 420,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after buying an additional 200,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after buying an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.75. 147,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,789. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $197.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average of $186.53. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.