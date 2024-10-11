SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,441,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.4% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $285,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.81. 364,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,014. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

