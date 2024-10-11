Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,948,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,001,000 after buying an additional 604,735 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,696,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,977 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,691,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,042,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI traded down $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $331.68. 100,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,146. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

