Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Position Lessened by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 110,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Tractor Supply by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 800,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,125,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $300.10. The stock had a trading volume of 149,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,091. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $305.99.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tractor Supply

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.