Harbor Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Harbor Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Harbor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,377.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 66,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

