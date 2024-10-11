Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $233,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $90.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

