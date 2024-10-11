Morton Capital Management LLC CA Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 152,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $528.89 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The company has a market cap of $479.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $511.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.03.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

