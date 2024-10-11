Financial Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after acquiring an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after purchasing an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after purchasing an additional 221,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after buying an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.91. 111,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,303. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.78 and its 200 day moving average is $247.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $264.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

