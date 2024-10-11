Financial Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.72. 301,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

