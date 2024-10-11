BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $19,410,000. Walt Disney makes up about 3.7% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $459,245,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $493,715,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $355,673,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

