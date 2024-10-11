Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,396 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $26,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $118.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.