Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $499.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $478.54 and a 200-day moving average of $462.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $464.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $501.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.22.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

