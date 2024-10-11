OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Trading Up 18.8% – Still a Buy?

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 2,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 165,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
OMNIQ Trading Up 18.8 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.31.
OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter.
OMNIQ Company Profile
OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OMNIQ
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.