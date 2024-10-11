The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mosaic

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 100,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,056 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 394,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,007.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 219,463 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.