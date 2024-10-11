NOVONIX (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Up 9.1% – Should You Buy?

NOVONIX Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 173,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 95,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

NOVONIX Stock Up 9.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments.

