BlackRock Energy and Resources (LON:BERI) Trading Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

BlackRock Energy and Resources Inc (LON:BERI – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 119 ($1.56) and last traded at GBX 119 ($1.56). 178,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 288,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119.50 ($1.56).

BlackRock Energy and Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market capitalization of £145.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.11 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.70.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. BlackRock Energy and Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,777.78%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources

BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and energy sectors.

Further Reading

