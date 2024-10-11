Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Stock Price Up 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 278,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 133,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Exro Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Exro Technologies had a negative return on equity of 77.42% and a negative net margin of 711.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exro Technologies Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

