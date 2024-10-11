Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89.
Malayan Banking Berhad Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Malayan Banking Berhad’s previous dividend of $0.11. Malayan Banking Berhad’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.
Malayan Banking Berhad Company Profile
Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful. It offers savings and fixed deposits, and current accounts; and housing and personal loans, project financing, overdrafts, and trade financing, as well as remittance services.
