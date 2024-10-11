Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Shares Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.85. 572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, assembles, distributes, and retails motor vehicles and motorcycles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

