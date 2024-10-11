American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.16 and last traded at $54.16. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.41.
American Century Low Volatility ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.62.
American Century Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The American Century Low Volatility ETF (LVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to create a low-volatility portfolio of US stocks with enhanced risk-adjusted returns. LVOL was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.
