Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.42 and last traded at $43.57. Approximately 220,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 78,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.
Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.
