Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 21,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 23,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Opthea from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Opthea Trading Down 0.2 %

Opthea Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

