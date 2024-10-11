Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $8.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,814,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 160,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,492,000 after purchasing an additional 198,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

