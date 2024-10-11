Analysts Set Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) PT at $152.88

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.88.

FNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $122.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.41. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of -49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Further Reading

