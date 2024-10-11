Analysts Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target at $102.33

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.86.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.32.
UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.72%.
UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.
