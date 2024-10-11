Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $382,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.97. 1,893,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,025,222. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.68. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.