Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 1,272 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,643 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2,490.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 428,159 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $111,604,000 after purchasing an additional 411,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 270,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,340,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.89. 3,913,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,228. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $147.42 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

