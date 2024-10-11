Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 483 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.3% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.72.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $122.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $481.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

