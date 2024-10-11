Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $919.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $904.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $850.31. The firm has a market cap of $874.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

