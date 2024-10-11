Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $434,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 653.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.43. 1,137,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,953. The company has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $179.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.