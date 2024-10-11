Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Update

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMID opened at $35.20 on Friday. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $79.90 million, a PE ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

