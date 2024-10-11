Alignment Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 690% compared to the typical daily volume of 886 put options.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $473,412.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,092.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $473,412.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,092.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,553.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 438,895 shares of company stock worth $4,621,859 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

