Alignment Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 690% compared to the typical daily volume of 886 put options.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $473,412.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,092.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $473,412.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,092.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,553.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,895 shares of company stock worth $4,621,859 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.