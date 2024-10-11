Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA) Short Interest Update

Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alpha Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Alpha Star Acquisition stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Alpha Star Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $13.34.

Get Alpha Star Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Star Acquisition

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 452,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 261,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Star Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Star Acquisition by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 214,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Star Acquisition

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.