Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a growth of 285.6% from the September 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Xiao-I as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xiao-I stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. Xiao-I has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $24.66.

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

