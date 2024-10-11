Short Interest in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Increases By 245.8%

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 245.8% from the September 15th total of 34,700 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGS. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 98,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 363,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Aligos Therapeutics Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.84. Aligos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $538.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $4.75. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.59% and a negative net margin of 1,100.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($10.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

