WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 299.1% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund accounts for 0.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 1.85% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

AGZD opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

