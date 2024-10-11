Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Expands By 180.0%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

ALTY opened at $11.93 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

