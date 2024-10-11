Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Boosted by Zacks Research

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.46 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut shares of Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.3 %

CRUS stock opened at $119.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $147.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.12.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,212.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.