Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Brunswick Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2024

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCFree Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brunswick’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BC. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.3 %

BC stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $99.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $29,119.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

