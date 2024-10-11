First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,516,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,564,000 after purchasing an additional 495,941 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the first quarter worth $34,255,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 97.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 440,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,100,000 after purchasing an additional 217,241 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 23,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

