First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the September 15th total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $75.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0419 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
