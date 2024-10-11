Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $10.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on WTFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.